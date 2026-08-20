The immigration authorities of the United States, Spain, and Canada maintain active controls for travelers of Mexican origin who try to enter the country with an expired passport, a situation that can create problems at airports and border crossings.

In most cases, airlines and immigration authorities require a travel document that is valid and current to authorize boarding or allow international entry, except for some exceptions provided for in regional agreements.

Attention: what are the restrictions for entering the United States

The most sought-after and most complex destination for citizens of Mexico is the United States.

Mexicans require a valid passport along with a B1/B2 visa to enter freely . The so-called “laser visa” or BCC only works as an independent document in defined border areas: 25 miles in California and Texas, 75 miles in Arizona, and 55 miles in New Mexico.

The process has become stricter because the consulate applies new mandatory questions in the interview, and an affirmative answer to any of them results in immediate denial and a permanent record in the immigration file.

Those who do not meet those criteria, or who travel by land or sea, must apply for a traditional visitor visa, with a considerably higher cost, approximately between 265 and 305 Canadian dollars.

Spain now also requires documentation before traveling

Spain is the favorite European destination for Mexicans and the least restrictive of the three.

Mexican citizens can enter without a visa for stays of less than 90 days. However, as of mid-2026, it will be mandatory to apply for ETIAS, a prior electronic travel permit.

In addition, a valid passport with at least three months of validity beyond the planned departure date, travel insurance with minimum coverage of 30,000 euros, proof of financial means, and a return ticket are required.

What documents immigration authorities usually review

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: