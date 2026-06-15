During the summer of 2026, California will continue its SUN Bucks program, which aims to provide financial assistance to families with school-age children through food benefits loaded onto EBT cards.

In that sense, those who receive this money will have to keep one key point in mind: under strict regulations, these funds must be used within a specific period. Otherwise, they will be blocked and cannot be used.

How much money will those who participate in this program receive in their accounts

The initiative will provide a total of 120 dollars per eligible child, distributed in three payments — for June, July, and August — of 40 dollars each.

How long do you have to use this money before the funds are blocked

According to information from California authorities, the funds must be used within 122 days after they are deposited .

It is important to consider that this deadline starts from zero for each individual deposit.

If it expires and the money has not been used, the funds will be completely disabled and cannot be used.

Who qualifies to receive this assistance

As indicated, most children who may qualify will be automatically enrolled if:

They qualify for free or reduced-price school meals

They receive CalFresh benefits

They are part of the CalWORKs program

They receive Medi-Cal with family income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level

They are identified by their schools as children in foster care

They are experiencing homelessness

They are part of migrant families

For families whose children are not automatically enrolled, the benefit can be requested by submitting a school meal application or a Universal Benefits Application at the child’s school before August 31.