Rubbing your hands against a stainless steel surface under running water helps remove strong odors such as those from garlic, onion, or fish. The trick, which is becoming more and more popular, is backed by a simple chemical principle and can be done with a faucet, a knife, or a ladle.

The phenomenon is explained by the affinity of certain compounds for metal. Food chemistry specialists point out that this method does not replace washing with soap and water, but rather works as a complement for the most persistent odors.

What is rubbing your hands on the faucet for?

The odor left by garlic, onion, or fish on the hands comes from volatile compounds that contain sulfur. These molecules remain attached to the skin after handling food and usually resist regular washing.

When you rub your hands against stainless steel under running water, those molecules transfer to the metal surface. The water helps carry away the residue, which noticeably reduces the odor in just a few seconds.

This effect does not depend on a specific product. It can be achieved with different kitchen items, as long as they are made of stainless steel:

The bathroom or kitchen faucet

A knife (with caution)

A ladle or large serving spoon

A stainless steel soap bar, designed especially for this use

Why do experts recommend it?

Interest in this trick grew because it offers an immediate, no-extra-cost solution to a common kitchen problem. It requires no special products or extra time: just rub your hands for a few seconds against the metal while the water runs .

Even so, the method has a clear limit: it does not replace basic hygiene. It is recommended as an extra step, before or after washing with soap and water, to remove odors that conventional soap cannot always completely eliminate.