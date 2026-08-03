American citizens and naturalized foreigners who have a passport issued in 2010 or earlier cannot use it to leave or enter the United States.

The State Department prohibits the use of that document for travel once it is more than 15 years old from its issuance date, a limit that has already been reached by all passports dated before 2011.

The restriction is not new, but it becomes relevant now that a new generation of passports issued in 2010 reaches that validity limit . Those who have not renewed in time and want to travel in the coming months must act urgently: processing times can extend for several weeks.

Why does the United States ban travel with a passport issued in 2010 or earlier?

The State Department establishes that a passport loses its validity for entering and leaving the country when it is more than 15 years from its issue date. That means that all documents issued in 2010 or earlier are outside the accepted range for travel, regardless of whether they still show an expiration date printed on their pages.

In all cases, presenting a passport issued more than 15 years ago at an immigration checkpoint can result in the document being rejected and the inability to board a flight or cross a border.

What should those who have an old passport do?

Those who discover that their passport was issued in 2010 or earlier must begin the renewal process immediately. The State Department allows renewal by mail or online if certain basic requirements are met:

Requirements to renew by mail or online

The most recent passport must be able to be submitted with the application

It must not show damage beyond normal wear and tear

It must not have been reported lost or stolen

It must have been issued when the holder was 16 years old or older

Costs and times

Passport book: US$130

Passport card: US$30

Both documents: US$160

Expedited service: an additional US$60

Delivery in 1 to 3 days after issuance: an additional US$22.05