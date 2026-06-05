The longest solar eclipse of the century already has a date and promises a unique spectacle: day will turn into night for a few minutes in a phenomenon that will not happen again for 157 years . In Spain in particular, anticipation is growing for an astronomical event that will mark a before and after.

According to the agency EFE, Euskadi, and especially Álava, are shaping up as some of the best places to observe this total solar eclipse, which will not happen again in the region until the year 2183.

The visibility strip will be very limited, and the total eclipse will only be visible in Greenland, Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula.

What will the longest solar eclipse of the century look like?

During the eclipse, the sky could darken to the point where stars and even a planet may be visible. In addition, brief but striking phenomena will occur such as the "Baily’s Beads“, flashes of light caused by the sun’s rays passing through the Moon’s valleys.

Next, the well-known "Diamond Ring“ will appear, a visual effect in which only a bright point of light remains visible, similar to a glowing jewel. Both phases last only a few seconds, but they are among the most anticipated moments.

When will the longest eclipse of the century be?

The longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century will take place on August 2, 2027. According to experts, it will last a maximum of approximately 6 minutes and 23 seconds, and it can be seen in North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

How to observe the solar eclipse?

To observe the eclipse safely, it will be essential to use certified glasses throughout all phases, except during totality, when the sky darkens completely. Without this protection, any solar ray can cause eye damage.

Although this eclipse will not happen again for more than a century, there will be another partial eclipse in the coming years on January 26, 2028, which will be part of an exceptional series of astronomical events.