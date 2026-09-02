A multi-state candy recall has been issued for Halloween treats sold at popular retailers including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post after the products were found to contain an undeclared milk allergen. The recall was issued by Crystal Temptations on August 31 and applies to products distributed across 13 states.

The recalled products are Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs, a seasonal candy manufactured by Crystal Temptations, a company based in North Arlington, New Jersey. According to the recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the products contain whey, an ingredient derived from milk, but the packaging did not properly disclose the presence of the allergen.

Which states are affected?

The candy was distributed to stores in 13 states, meaning shoppers in several parts of the country could have purchased the affected products.

The states included in the recall are:

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Georgia

Indiana

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Texas

Virginia

Wyoming

The products were sold through Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post locations in those states.

FDA

Which candy products are recalled?

The recall covers five different packaging formats of Crystal Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs. Consumers should check the candy they have at home for the following descriptions:

10-ounce plastic bag with a designed header card.

7-ounce acrylic box with a designed paper wrap.

10.5-ounce round plastic jar .

16-ounce designer plastic pouch bag .

11-ounce plastic bag tied with a tag.

All five products are identified as Chocolatey Eyeballs and carry Crystal Temptations branding.

Why was the candy recalled?

The issue involves milk that was not declared on the product label.

According to the FDA notice, the affected candy contains whey, but the packaging did not indicate that the products contained milk. The problem was discovered by a TJX analyst, who identified the labeling issue during a review.

An investigation determined that a temporary breakdown in Crystal Temptations’ production and packaging processes resulted in the incorrect labeling.

For most consumers, the undeclared ingredient may not pose the same level of concern. However, people with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after consuming the candy.

No illnesses have been reported

At the time the recall was announced, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled candy.

Nevertheless, consumers who purchased one of the affected products are being instructed to destroy the candy rather than eat it. The recommendation is particularly important for households where someone has a known milk allergy or severe sensitivity.

How to get a refund

Consumers cannot obtain refunds directly at the point of sale.

Instead, anyone who purchased one of the recalled products can contact Crystal Temptations and request a refund. The company requires proof of purchase.

The recall information lists the following telephone number for consumers: 1-201-246-7990. The line is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

With Halloween approaching, consumers who have already purchased seasonal candy may want to check their cabinets, Halloween baskets and other storage areas before serving or distributing treats. The recall applies specifically to the identified Chocolatey Eyeballs products, not to all candy sold by these retailers.