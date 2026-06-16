The Asian squat, also known as a full or deep squat, is a popular resting position in several parts of the world. It consists of taking a brief pause while crouched in a squat, a position not everyone can hold.

This position is also often adopted by children to take breaks between games, since they have greater joint mobility and different body proportions. According to specialists, using this “stretch” has multiple health benefits.

Not yoga or pilates: how to do the Asian squat recommended by physical therapists

Although it seems like a simple movement, the truth is that it requires a good combination of flexibility, balance, and lower-body strength.

To do it, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Then, lower yourself slowly by bending the knees and hips until you reach a deep squat position. The glutes should be close to the heels.

The keys to mastering it quickly are:

Keep the heels grounded at all times.

Distribute body weight evenly.

Keep the chest upright and the back straight.

Avoid letting the knees collapse inward.

Hold the position for several seconds.

The health benefits of the Asian squat, according to physical therapists

According to specialists, this posture can become an effective tool to combat sedentary behavior and improve the body’s functionality. Among the main benefits of doing it regularly: