To maintain good physical health, specialists recommend staying active , particularly as you get older. Not only for muscle mass and joint endurance, but also for better cardiovascular health.

Certain exercises benefit the entire body, from the internal functioning of key organs such as the heart to more mechanical aspects such as flexibility, strength, and endurance.

Which exercise cares for the heart and improves circulation?

One of the best exercises for overall health and one of the most recommended is swimming, particularly suggested when dealing with joint stiffness and bone pain.

In addition to strengthening cardiovascular health, swimming promotes better blood circulation, improves physical endurance, and allows you to train more intensely with a lower risk of injury, because training underwater makes this activity a low-impact exercise due to the resistance and cushioning provided by the water. It is considered one of the most complete physical activities because it works the entire body.

What benefits does swimming bring to the body?

Swimming offers multiple benefits, including: