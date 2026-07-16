Modern cooking continues to evolve, and a new device promises to replace one of the most popular appliances of recent years.

The HDC brand introduced its innovative HAF-SO30LBK smart oven with air fryer, a multifunction device that combines advanced technology with practicality to cook in multiple ways in a single appliance.

The modern appliance that cooks everything in multiple ways

The HAF-SO30LBK model from HDC stands out for integrating several functions into a single device, making it a more complete alternative than the traditional air fryer. Among its main features are:

Air fryer function.

Conventional oven.

Grill for browning food.

Automatic cooking programs.

This allows anything from quick meals to more elaborate recipes to be prepared without needing to switch appliances.

This new device brings the end of the traditional air fryer closer

The air fryer gained popularity for its ability to cook with less oil, but this new smart oven goes one step further. Its advantages include:

Greater capacity for cooking large portions

More versatility in types of preparation

Better control of temperature and cooking times

In this way, it offers a more complete solution for everyday use.