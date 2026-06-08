Brisk walking can be an effective way to get exercise to protect the heart, improve circulation, and reduce cardiovascular risk factors without the need for medication.

This is highlighted by specialists from Harvard University, who emphasize that physical activity triggers positive changes in blood vessels, metabolism, and the brain.

Although many associate cardiovascular care with intense gym routines, long running sessions, or demanding cycling, experts point out that moderate exercises like walking also provide important health benefits.

Benefits for the heart and circulation of exercising

Experts explain that when a person does physical activity, the body responds quickly: the heart beats faster, breathing rate increases, and muscles begin to work more intensely.

However, the most important benefits occur internally, since exercise improves the flexibility of blood vessels and increases blood flow in the body by up to 25%.

It also stimulates the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps relax and widen blood vessels.

Why brisk walking is one of the alternatives recommended by experts

Among the recommended moderate exercises is brisk walking (more than 7.24 km/h), since this can generate major cardiovascular benefits without requiring extreme training.

Among the most notable health benefits of exercising is preventing or improving the main risk factors associated with heart disease, such as:

High blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Unhealthy cholesterol

Stress and depression

However, before making any changes, it is essential to consult a health specialist who can approve the best physical activity routine for each case.

How much exercise is needed to get benefits

Expert recommendations indicate that adults should do

At least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity

Or 75 minutes per week of vigorous activity

In addition to muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week