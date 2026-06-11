The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the voluntary recall of Soft Ricotta/Requesón cheese from Clover Hill Dairy, produced in Mechanicsville, Maryland, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product was distributed between May 4 and May 30, 2026 in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington D.C.

The bacterium can cause high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, stomach cramps, and diarrhea in healthy people. In pregnant women, older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems, the infection can be fatal.

So far, eight cases of listeriosis have possibly been linked to this product, according to the FDA and the Maryland Department of Health.

Which ricotta cheese was recalled and where was it sold?

The affected cheese was sold in 10-, 12-, and 14-ounce individual containers under the Clover Hill Dairy brand. To identify the product , look for plant number 24-128 on the label.

The same cheese was also sold in 2- and 5-gallon bulk buckets to distributors who repackaged it under other brands. Consumers should check whether they have products labeled as:

Brands affected by the recall:

KESSO

QUESOS LA RICURA

IZALCO

DE MI PUEBLO

RIO LINDO

What should people who bought the recalled ricotta cheese do?

Clover Hill Dairy has suspended the production and distribution of all its cheese products since it was notified by the Maryland Department of Health . The company initiated the voluntary recall while investigations continue with the FDA.