PepsiCo withdrew 122,021 28-ounce cases of Gatorade from the market distributed in U.S. states, according to the record of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The measure, voluntarily initiated by the company last September 25, involves four varieties: Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange and Gatorade Orange Zero, due to the presence of undeclared Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6 on the label.

The recall is listed with the FDA as Recall H-0009-2027, classified as Class II, and remains ongoing. The affected products were distributed in 37 states.

PepsiCo recalled Gatorade in the United States: which flavors it affects

The recall affects only certain units of four 28-ounce Gatorade products:

Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero

Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange Zero

The reason stated in the record is the presence of Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6 that were not declared in the product’s corresponding information .

The measure also comes at a time when the FDA is promoting a transition to reduce synthetic petroleum-derived colorants in foods marketed in the United States.

Which U.S. states are on alert?

The products included in the recall were distributed in 37 states:

Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Washington Wisconsin

What are the lots of Gatorade recalled by the FDA?

The FDA record identifies various lot codes and dates linked to the products. Some of them are:

Lot 091026 DL — June 7, 2027.

Lot 091126 DL — June 8, 2027.

Lot 072226 DT — April 18, 2027.

Lot 072426 TL — April 20, 2027.

Lot 073126 TL — April 27, 2027.

Lot 072926 TL — April 25, 2027.

Lot 073026 TL — April 25, 2027.

Will Gatorade stop using artificial colorants?

PepsiCo had already established commitments to modify certain Gatorade products. According to the information provided, the company plans to eliminate artificial colorants from its entire powdered drinks line in spring 2026.

The plan also calls for removing FD&C colorants from Gatorade Thirst Quencher and Gatorade Zero products in fruit punch, lemon-lime, and orange flavors during fall 2026.

For its part, the FDA approved new colorants, but from natural sources as part of the process. These include Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and calcium phosphate.