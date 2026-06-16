China became the first country in the world to commercially authorize an invasive brain implant. On March 13, 2026, the country’s National Medical Products Administration approved the NEO device, developed by Neuracle Medical Technology, which allows users to control external technology through brain signals.

The approval puts Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company, one step behind: its devices remain confined to experimental clinical trials, as do those of other U.S. companies such as Synchron and Paradromics. China, meanwhile, already has regulatory green light to sell the implant commercially.

What is the NEO brain implant and how does it work?

NEO is a wireless coin-sized device that is placed on the surface of the brain, developed by Neuracle Medical Technology together with Tsinghua University. It captures motor brain signals and translates them into commands for external devices, such as a robotic glove.

Unlike Neuralink’s implant, which penetrates brain tissue with high-resolution electrodes, NEO uses an epidural design: the sensors rest on the brain’s protective membrane, without piercing the cerebral cortex. That significantly reduces the procedure’s risk.

Who is it approved for?

The authorization is specific: NEO is indicated for people between 18 and 60 years old with severe quadriplegia caused by cervical spinal cord injuries. With the device, patients can perform everyday motor tasks independently:

Grasp objects

Drink water

Write

What does this approval mean compared with Neuralink and the rest of the world?

China has spent years positioning brain-computer interfaces as a strategic industry. The sector was included in the 13th Five-Year Plan and reaffirmed as a priority technology both in the 2026 government report and in the 15th Five-Year Plan, with new support measures launched in December 2025.

In parallel, another Shanghai-based company, NeuroXess, is carrying out its own one-year clinical trial with paralyzed patients. Its system — fully implanted, wireless, and integrated with its own battery — has already completed dozens of exploratory cases. The Chinese brain-computer interface market reached $446 million in 2024 and, with the approval of NEO, China is positioning itself as the undisputed global leader in the sector.