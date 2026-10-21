Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling about 1.58 million pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs, bacon, deli meat and other meat and poultry products sold nationwide because they may not have been kept cold enough in storage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Oct. 17. The items were made between about March 31 and Oct. 7 and shipped to stores and food service businesses nationwide and in Hong Kong.

The recall covers 68 products under nine brand names, including Kayem, McKenzie and Al Fresco. No illnesses have been confirmed.

What are the 3 codes to check for in the hot dog, bacon and deli meat recall?

Recalled packages carry one of three establishment numbers. Look for them inside the round USDA mark of inspection on the label:

EST. M/P 7839: This number is on most of the recalled items, across all nine brands.

EST. P 20935A: This number is on McKenzie and Al Fresco whole turkey breasts.

EST. M 9520: This number is on four McKenzie uncured hams.

Don’t rule out a package because of its date. Expiration dates on the recalled items run as late as February 2027.

Which hot dogs, bacon and deli meat brands are included in the recall?

The products on the FSIS list fall into four groups:

Hot dogs: Kayem Old Tyme franks and Kayem beef, lower-sodium and mini cocktail hot dogs are included. So are Fenway Franks and franks from McKenzie, Jordan’s and Essem.

Bacon: The list includes Kayem thick-cut bacon, several McKenzie cob-smoked bacons and Winnisimmet St. Butchery slow-smoked bacon.

Deli meat: Kayem bologna, Polish loaf and corned beef are recalled. So are McKenzie liverwurst, roast beef, hams and turkey breasts, along with Genoa, Triple M and Deutschmacher hams.

Sausages and more: Al Fresco chicken sausages, breakfast sausages and meatballs are on the list, along with Kayem bratwurst, kielbasa and smoked brisket.

The full list on the FSIS website includes UPCs and lot numbers for every product.

Don’t rule out a package because of its date. Expiration dates on the recalled items run as late as February 2027. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why were more than 1.5 million pounds of meat recalled?

On Oct. 1, a retail customer complained that Kayem products had arrived warm. The company, based in Chelsea, Massachusetts, traced the problem to a warehouse cooler that didn’t hold a steady temperature.

Regulators call this “temperature abuse.” Bacteria can multiply in perishable food that warms up, and deli meat is often eaten without any cooking step to kill them.

What should you do if you have recalled hot dogs, bacon or deli meat?

Don’t eat them. FSIS says to throw the products away or return them to the store. Check your freezer, too, since the hot dog labels say they can be frozen for up to three months.

Anyone worried about getting sick should contact a health care provider. For questions, consumers can contact:

Kayem Foods customer service: Call 800-426-6100 or email info@kayem.com. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday.

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: Call 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.