ABB will invest $50 million and create 227 jobs by expanding and relocating operations from its Industrial Connections & Solutions unit in Selmer, Tennessee.

The project was announced Nov. 5, 2026, by the company and state officials, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

What the new facility will make

Operations at 4th Street will move to a 120,000-square-foot facility, about 11,148 square meters, in the Selmer/McNairy Industrial Park.

There, it will manufacture and distribute electrical distribution systems known as busway and bus plug, among other electrical products.

How the moves will be scheduled in 2027

The plan includes two buildings. During the first half of the year, ABB will begin moving about 90% of the equipment and employees to the newly completed 325,000-square-foot plant.

The remaining equipment and employees will move during the second half of the year to the facility announced in November.

In 2025, ABB had announced a $100 million investment and more than 50 new jobs for the larger plant.

According to the release, ABB will have more than 1,500 employees across its five locations in Tennessee.