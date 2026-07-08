The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program will receive two payments during July 2026. The measure is due to an automatic calendar adjustment and does not imply an increase in the amount of benefits.

The agency applies this rule whenever the first day of a month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday. In those cases, the payment is moved up to the last business day of the previous month to ensure beneficiaries have the funds on time.

Who receives two SSA payments in July?

The benefit applies exclusively to those who receive SSI, a program different from standard Social Security retirement. These beneficiaries already received their July payment on the 1st and will collect a second deposit on Friday, July 31, corresponding to August.

This advance occurs because August 1, 2026, falls on a Saturday, a non-business day for bank transfers. For that reason, the SSA moves the payment date to the last available business day, which in this case is July 31.

Requirements to receive the double payment in July

Be an active SSI program beneficiary (does not apply to traditional Social Security).

Have the payment enabled by direct deposit or Direct Express card.

Be up to date with the banking information registered with the SSA.

How does this schedule affect beneficiaries?

The double payment in July does not represent additional income, but rather an advance of the amount corresponding to August. Beneficiaries must manage that money knowing they will not receive a new payment until September.