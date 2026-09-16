An IRS tax refund may remain undeposited when the agency is unable to complete a transfer by direct deposit. For these cases, the agency uses the CP53E notice, a communication directed to certain taxpayers to inform them about the problem and request updated banking information.

The notice does not mean that the taxpayer has lost the money or that the IRS has withheld or confiscated the refund. The problem is specifically in the mechanism used to deliver the funds. For that reason, those who receive this notice must follow the instructions indicated by the agency to provide or correct their banking details and allow the payment to be processed.

The procedure may affect both U.S. citizens and other taxpayers who have filed a tax return and have a pending refund.

What the IRS CP53E notice is and why it is received

The CP53E may appear when the IRS determined that there is a refund, but was unable to complete the direct deposit into the indicated bank account.

Among the situations that can trigger the sending of this notice are the absence of banking information on the return, incorrect account or routing number details, a deposit rejected by the bank, or an adjustment made by the IRS that generated a new refund.

Therefore, the arrival of this letter does not amount to a rejection of the tax return. The refund remains pending while the taxpayer resolves how to receive it.

What those who received the CP53E should do

The notice sets a deadline of 30 days for the taxpayer to log in to their IRS Individual Online Account and provide or update the banking information needed to receive the money by direct deposit.

This step is especially important because, according to the information published about the notice, the taxpayer has one opportunity to enter or update their banking details.

If the deposit is rejected again, the IRS would not send a second CP53E to repeat the procedure. In that scenario, the refund would be sent by paper check.

What happens if the CP53E notice is ignored for 30 days

According to the information in the notice, if the taxpayer takes no action, the IRS may issue a paper check approximately six weeks after the date of the notice, as long as there is no other issue related to the return.

This can mean a considerable delay for those who were expecting to use the refund to cover expenses, pay bills, or meet other obligations.

That is why the main effect of ignoring the CP53E is that the taxpayer may end up waiting longer to receive money that already belongs to them as a refund.

How to avoid a scam related to the CP53E

The IRS also indirectly warns about an important issue: taxpayers must be careful with fake messages that try to use the agency’s name to obtain banking information.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) recommends verifying any notice received directly and using the IRS’s official channels. Banking information should not be sent through links received by text messages, emails, or phone calls requesting confidential data.

The agency also explains in its official information on CP53 notices that, when it cannot deposit a refund, it may send it by mail check. In that case, the IRS indicates that the check should arrive within approximately four weeks for that type of notice.