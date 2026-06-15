Americans’ economy is showing an alarming symptom. Rising prices and ever-higher interest rates have resulted in more and more families using credit cards just to get by.

From grocery shopping to paying for utilities such as electricity and gas, the latest financial reports show that accumulated credit card debt remains at historic highs and that the number of people behind on payments is unprecedented since the 2008 financial crisis.

Credit card debt hits record figures in the United States

Credit card debt in the United States is around $1.25 trillion, one of the highest figures recorded so far. Although the total amount showed a slight decrease compared with the record reached at the end of 2025, it remains at historically high levels.

Experts explain that much of this debt is not related to extraordinary spending or luxury consumption, but to basic necessities.

The sustained rise in the cost of living, together with high interest rates, has led many consumers to use credit to cover grocery purchases, utilities, medical expenses, and other everyday commitments.

Delinquencies are rising and approaching post-2008 crisis levels

One of the data points most concerning analysts is the increase in delinquencies. The percentage of balances more than 90 days past due reached 13.1%, one of the highest levels in the past 15 years and very close to the figures seen after the Great Recession.

Even so, economists argue that the current situation presents important differences from the 2008 financial crisis. Households are carrying a lower total debt burden in real terms and the banking system has stronger controls and capital reserves.

However, the rise in defaults shows that a significant part of the population is facing growing difficulties in staying current with their financial obligations, especially in a context of persistent inflation and high financing costs.