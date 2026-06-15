Authorities in the United States confirmed to all recipients of disability pension benefits that their cases may be subject to reviews to ensure they align with the program requirements.

If they do not respond to the review process or if the requested information is not submitted in a timely and proper manner, the continuation of the pension will be at risk.

The process, officially known as Continuing Disability Review , is carried out by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and reviews in detail the medical and daily information of those receiving these benefits.

What this review carried out by the United States is about

When a case review is determined, the federal agency sends the beneficiary an official letter requesting that they complete a report on their current situation.

The document asks questions about

The beneficiary’s health status

Their daily life

The medical treatments or evaluations they are receiving

In these cases, each benefit recipient must respond individually to demonstrate that they still meet the necessary criteria to collect.

When authorities can terminate a benefit

At the moment the decision is made, SSA sends an official notice with the final determination.

If it is concluded that the beneficiary no longer meets the requirements to receive the benefit, the notice will include instructions to appeal the decision. If no action is taken, the benefit will be suspended .

Official procedure for pension holders: what they must do step by step

Beneficiaries must submit the Continuing Disability Review Report (SSA-454-BK form) when they receive the agency’s notice.

Options for carrying out the process

Complete the report online from the beneficiary’s personal account.

Send the form by fax or postal mail to the local Social Security office.

Once it has been submitted, SSA will closely review the information and request additional data if deemed necessary.