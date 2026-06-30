Donald Trump’s immigration policy has tightened again. This time, the focus is on the financial system: a new order from the Republican administration expands controls over certain banking transactions linked to undocumented immigrants in the United States.

According to the White House, the goal is to detect possible cases of illegal employment, tax fraud, and other activities that could pose a risk to the financial system.

To do so, the Treasury Department ordered tighter oversight of certain banking transactions and asked financial institutions to intensify controls when they identify unusual operations.

How does Trump’s order affect immigrants’ bank accounts?

The measure instructs the Treasury Department and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to intensify monitoring of transactions that may be related to irregular immigration or possible labor fraud schemes.

In practice, banks will have to pay closer attention to transactions that show signs of risk and, if they consider a transaction suspicious, report it in accordance with current regulations.

According to the U.S. government, the goal is to prevent the financial system from being used to facilitate irregular employment or to hide tax evasion schemes.

Who could be affected?

The order is aimed mainly at people who remain in the United States without immigration authorization and who carry out financial transactions that could trigger alerts within crime prevention systems.

Even so, immigration specialists clarify that having a bank account does not automatically make a person the subject of an investigation.

Banks already apply controls to prevent money laundering and other illicit activities, and the new provisions reinforce those oversight mechanisms.

How to protect yourself if you are an immigrant in the United States

In the face of tighter controls, specialized lawyers recommend keeping all financial documentation in order and retaining records that can justify the source of the money.

Among the main recommendations are:

Keep receipts that prove the source of income.

Do not use false documents or provide incorrect information when opening a bank account.

Properly declare financial transactions when required by law.

Consult with a specialized lawyer if the bank requests additional documentation or information about immigration status

Respond on time to any request issued by a financial institution or the relevant authorities.

Does the order allow bank accounts to be frozen?

The new measure does not authorize the automatic freezing of bank accounts.

What it does is strengthen financial investigation and monitoring tools. Any measure such as blocking or freezing funds must follow the corresponding legal procedure and be supported by current regulations.

In other words, the order expands the ability to detect and report suspicious transactions, but it does not authorize the immediate closing or freezing of an account solely because it belongs to an immigrant.