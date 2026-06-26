The United States Government is evaluating a new guaranteed deposit of up to $2,000 for those who meet a specific condition linked to tariff revenue collection. The White House confirmed that the proposal is still under review and that the payments would be financed with the revenue generated by the tariff policy.

The initiative was mentioned again by the president, who said in a television interview that he is considering the sending of rebate checks “very seriously”. However, there is still no official implementation date or final details on the distribution mechanism.

What is the condition to receive the guaranteed $2,000 deposit?

The proposal states that the new payments of $2,000 would come from revenue obtained from tariffs applied to imports . According to White House officials, the intention is to direct that revenue to a direct benefit for the population.

For the deposit to be guaranteed, at least these key steps would need to be met:

That there is sufficient availability of funds from tariffs.

That Congress formally approves the issuance of the payments.

That clear eligibility criteria are established for beneficiaries.

When could the new payments be sent and what remains for their approval?

So far, the administration has not confirmed an official schedule for the $2,000 checks. Spokespeople indicated that the Government remains committed to using tariff revenue “for the benefit of the American people” , but acknowledge that there are still no details on dates or the sending method.

Experts warn that tariff revenue may not be enough to finance a massive program of this kind. In addition, any disbursement would require legislative approval, which implies negotiations in Congress before the guaranteed deposit can become an effective measure.