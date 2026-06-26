The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed a new tax deduction for people over 65 that promises to ease the tax burden over the next few years, with amounts that can make a real difference in the income of retirees and active workers.

A tax break of up to 6,000 dollars for retirees

Starting with the tax period between 2025 and 2028, those who are 65 years old or older will be able to access an additional deduction of up to 6,000 dollars per person. In the case of couples who file taxes jointly, the benefit can double and reach 12,000 dollars if both meet the age requirement.

One of the most notable aspects of this measure is its flexibility: it applies both to those who choose the standard deduction and to those who itemize their expenses. This broadens the reach of the benefit and allows more taxpayers to take advantage of it without needing to change their usual tax strategy.

However, not everyone will be able to access the full amount. The deduction begins to phase out for those who exceed certain income levels: the limit is set at 75,000 dollars annually for single filers and 150,000 dollars for couples. Above those amounts, the benefit is reduced gradually.

Free IRS assistance and key programs

Given the complexity of the changes, the IRS strengthened its assistance programs to make filing returns easier. Among them are VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly), aimed especially at people with moderate incomes and older adults.

In addition, organizations such as AARP offer free tax counseling services at thousands of locations across the country, including libraries and community centers.

These programs are essential to ensure that taxpayers correctly access benefits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), whose income limit has been expanded, allowing more people to receive refunds.

What those who keep working should keep in mind

One key aspect that many overlook is that older adults who remain employed must pay attention to their tax withholding. Even if they already receive Social Security benefits, wage income remains subject to taxes, including contributions to Medicare and to the pension system itself.

For that reason, the agency recommends periodically reviewing tax status and using official tools, such as access to forms through the Social Security Administration. Keeping this information up to date is essential to avoid unexpected debts at the end of the tax year.