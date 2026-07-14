The process to renew the U.S. passport is an open procedure for everyone with strict requirements, and those who do not comply with the conditions established by the State Department will have to apply for a new passport in person.

In order for a person to access the renewal process, one of the conditions that must be met is that the passport be in good physical condition, with no deterioration beyond normal wear and tear.

The United States prohibits passport renewal: What conditions must be met to carry out this process?

For those who want to renew their U.S. passport, the State Department establishes that the following conditions must be met:

Be in possession of your most recent passport to present with the application

That the passport has not been reported stolen or lost

That it was issued within the last 15 years

That it was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older

That it was issued with the applicant’s current name

That it has no damage beyond normal wear from use

Who cannot access the renewal process?

Those who cannot renew the passport will have to submit the DS-11 Form to apply for a new one. All of the following fall into this category:

Whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago

Whose passport was issued before turning 16

Whose passport was reported lost or stolen

Who cannot present their previous passport

Minors under 16

Renewing the passport in the United States: important information everyone should know

If the agency’s established renewal requirements are met, the following steps must be followed: