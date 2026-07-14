En esta noticia
The process to renew the U.S. passport is an open procedure for everyone with strict requirements, and those who do not comply with the conditions established by the State Department will have to apply for a new passport in person.
In order for a person to access the renewal process, one of the conditions that must be met is that the passport be in good physical condition, with no deterioration beyond normal wear and tear.
The United States prohibits passport renewal: What conditions must be met to carry out this process?
For those who want to renew their U.S. passport, the State Department establishes that the following conditions must be met:
- Be in possession of your most recent passport to present with the application
- That the passport has not been reported stolen or lost
- That it was issued within the last 15 years
- That it was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older
- That it was issued with the applicant’s current name
- That it has no damage beyond normal wear from use
Who cannot access the renewal process?
Those who cannot renew the passport will have to submit the DS-11 Form to apply for a new one. All of the following fall into this category:
- Whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago
- Whose passport was issued before turning 16
- Whose passport was reported lost or stolen
- Who cannot present their previous passport
- Minors under 16
Renewing the passport in the United States: important information everyone should know
If the agency’s established renewal requirements are met, the following steps must be followed:
- Complete the DS-82 form
- Gather the required documentation, including the recent photo and the previous passport
- Pay the corresponding fee
- Submit the application by mail or renew online