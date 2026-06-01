The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) applies specific controls on accounts and financial transactions that exceed certain thresholds.

According to current regulations, tax authorities receive reports when a taxpayer records more than a certain amount in gross income and transactions in the same calendar year through certain payment platforms.

IRS thoroughly investigates bank accounts that exceed this amount of money

The threshold of USD 20,000 in annual gross income and more than 200 transactions comes from the reporting regime that historically applied to third-party payment processors (such as digital platforms).

When both limits are exceeded in the same calendar year, the entity must report the activity to the IRS through informational forms.

This allows the agency to:

Cross-check data between declared income and bank transactions

Detect unreported income

Verify informal business activity

Identify possible tax inconsistencies

It is important to clarify that simply exceeding the amount does not mean there is a violation, but rather that the information is formally reported.

What types of accounts are investigated?

The IRS can analyze information from:

Traditional bank accounts

Electronic payment platforms

Digital payment apps

Card processors

Are audits automatic?

Not necessarily. The IRS receives millions of informational reports each year. A detailed investigation usually begins when:

Reported income does not match the filed return

There are omissions of income

Discrepancies are detected between forms

Unusual patterns of movement are identified

In those cases, the taxpayer could receive a notice requesting additional documentation.