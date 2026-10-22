Social Security could face automatic benefit cuts in 2032 if lawmakers fail to address its funding shortfall. The latest projections from the Social Security Administration (SSA) show that the program’s retirement and survivors trust fund is on track to deplete its reserves in less than a decade.

Without legislative changes, the money collected through payroll taxes would not be enough to cover all scheduled benefits . One possible solution would involve raising payroll taxes, although no increase has been approved.

When could Social Security run out of funds?

According to the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is projected to run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032. This fund finances retirement and survivors’ benefits.

If that happens without congressional action, incoming revenue would cover approximately 78% of scheduled benefits, effectively resulting in a 22% reduction. The combined retirement, survivors, and disability trust funds are projected to deplete their reserves in 2034, when incoming revenue would cover 83% of scheduled benefits.

How could payroll taxes change?

Social Security is primarily financed through a 12.4% payroll tax on covered earnings, split equally between workers and employers. Employees currently pay 6.2% of their covered wages, and employers contribute the other 6.2%, up to an annual earnings limit.

An analysis by Advancing American Freedom, a conservative advocacy group, estimates that raising the combined payroll tax rate to 17.3% by 2034 could cover scheduled benefits without cuts. That would represent an increase of approximately 40% from the current rate. This figure is an outside estimate, not a tax change announced or approved by the SSA.

According to the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is projected to run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032. Shutterstock | Canva

What could prevent Social Security benefit cuts?

Congress could address the funding gap by increasing revenue, changing benefits, or combining several reforms. The trustees’ report outlines the program’s financial outlook but does not prescribe a specific solution.

Until lawmakers act, the projected depletion remains a concern for future retirees and current beneficiaries. However, running out of trust fund reserves would not mean Social Security stops collecting taxes or paying benefits. Instead, the program would continue making payments using incoming revenue, which would be insufficient to cover the full amount scheduled under current law.