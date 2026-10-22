Social Security beneficiaries have an important date to mark on their calendars before the end of the year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set November 18, 2026, as the deadline to sign up for electronic notices to access the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, online.

The agency has already announced that benefits will increase by 3.6% in 2027. However, recipients who want to view their personalized notice online should make sure their my Social Security account is set up and that they have opted into paperless notifications by the deadline.

What is the November deadline for Social Security beneficiaries?

The November 18 deadline applies to beneficiaries who want to receive their COLA notice electronically rather than wait for a paper letter in the mail.

According to the SSA, people with a personal my Social Security account can access their personalized notice through the account’s Message Center. The notice provides the new benefit amount and information about any deductions.

Beneficiaries who are not enrolled in electronic notices will receive their COLA information by mail in December. November 18 is not a deadline to apply for the increase or receive the money; it is the cutoff to sign up for digital notices to access the information online.

Recipients can create or access their account through the official my Social Security website.

How much will Social Security payments increase in 2027?

The SSA announced on October 14 that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will rise by 3.6% in 2027. The annual cost-of-living adjustment is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set November 18, 2026, as the deadline to sign up for electronic notices to access the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, online. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The agency estimates that the increase will affect approximately 76 million people across Social Security and SSI programs. Average retirement benefits are expected to rise by about $75 per month.

The adjustment will not produce the same dollar increase for every recipient. The actual change depends on each person’s current benefit amount and applicable deductions.

When will beneficiaries receive the higher payments?

The 3.6% COLA will take effect at different times depending on the program.

Social Security retirement, survivor and disability benefits: The increase will apply to benefits payable in January 2027.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): The higher payment will begin on December 31, 2026, because SSI payments are generally issued at the beginning of the month.

COLA notices: Beneficiaries enrolled in electronic notices can check their personalized information online starting in late November. Those who receive paper notices will get them by mail in December.

Some people receive both Social Security and SSI, so their payment schedules and adjustments may differ.

How to check the 2027 Social Security increase online

Beneficiaries who want to view their new payment amount online should take the following steps:

Visit the official my Social Security portal Sign in to an existing account or create one if necessary. Make sure electronic notices or paperless communications are enabled by November 18, 2026. Check the Message Center for the personalized COLA notice when it becomes available.

The SSA recommends using the online account to access the notice securely and avoid waiting for a letter to arrive. Recipients should review the notice carefully because the final amount may reflect deductions as well as the annual increase.