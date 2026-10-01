In publication 05-10931, the Social Security Administration (SSA) set the payment schedule for all of 2026 and the advances that will take place because of calendar restrictions.

To understand the distribution logic established by the federal agency, it is important to note that the date on which each beneficiary will receive their benefit will depend directly on when they were born and on the type of payment they are due to receive.

For the last quarter of the year, the official calendar distributes the payments as follows

October 2026

Fecha de pago Quiénes cobran Jueves 1 Beneficiarios SSI Viernes 2 -Beneficiarios que cobren desde antes de mayo de 1997

-Beneficiarios que también cobren SSI Miércoles 14 Nacidos entre el 1 y el 10 Miércoles 21 Nacidos entre el 11 y el 20 Miércoles 28 Nacidos entre el 21 y el 31 Viernes 30 Beneficiarios SSI (corresponde a noviembre)

November 2026

Fecha de pago Quiénes cobran Martes 3 -Beneficiarios que cobren desde antes de mayo de 1997

-Beneficiarios que también cobren SSI Martes 10 Nacidos entre el 1 y el 10 Miércoles 18 Nacidos entre el 11 y el 20 Miércoles 25 Nacidos entre el 21 y el 31

December 2026

Fecha de pago Quiénes cobran ¿Cuántos días antes de las fiestas reciben el dinero? Martes 1 Beneficiarios SSI 24 días antes de Nochebuena Jueves 3 -Beneficiarios que cobren desde antes de mayo de 1997

-Beneficiarios que también cobren SSI 21 días antes de Nochebuena Miércoles 9 Nacidos entre el 1 y el 10 15 días antes de Nochebuena Miércoles 16 Nacidos entre el 11 y el 20 8 días antes de Nochebuena Miércoles 23 Nacidos entre el 21 y el 31 1 día antes de Nochebuena Jueves 31 Beneficiarios de SSI (Corresponde a enero) Cobran el último día del año.

“If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security,” authorities say.

SSA payment advance: In what situations is this measure taken

When the first of the month falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the payment of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is advanced to the nearest previous business day, as can be seen in the case of October, when two deposits are received: this month’s and next month’s.

If the payment date falls on a Wednesday, but it is a federal holiday, the money will be delivered on the previous Tuesday, as happens in November because Veterans Day will be observed on the 11th.