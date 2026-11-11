The Social Security Administration (SSA) made the first deposit in the November retirement payment schedule last Tuesday, Nov. 10, because Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a federal holiday. The payment, which in this case is based on birthdays, went to retirees born between the 1st and the 10th of any month.

Now it is time for the second retirement payment of the month , which will arrive next week and will benefit another group of retirees, specifically those born between the 11th and the 20th.

When those born between the 11th and 20th will be paid

Retirees born between the 11th and the 20th will be paid next Wednesday, Nov. 18. So this group will have to wait another week to receive their benefits.

Those born between the 1st and the 10th were paid early because, according to the SSA, when the payment date falls on a federal holiday, the deposit is sent on the previous business day that is not a holiday.

The SSA birthday-based schedule includes the third Wednesday payment in November, a deposit that will benefit those born between the 21st and the 31st.

The payment date will be toward the end of the month, specifically Wednesday, Nov. 25.

What happens if a retiree does not receive their Social Security deposit

If the money does not appear in the bank account on the expected date, the SSA recommends: “If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security”.

Who was paid in late October and early November

There is an important exception to the birthday-based schedule. Retirees who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follow a different schedule: