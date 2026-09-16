The Social Security Administration (SSA) set an annual limit of $65,160 for 2026 for certain Social Security beneficiaries who continue working while reaching their full retirement age.

The SSA establishes that, during the months before reaching that age, those who exceed that limit may suffer a temporary reduction in their benefits.

Who can reach the $65,160 limit in 2026

The rule is aimed at people who reach full retirement age during 2026 and continue working while receiving Social Security retirement benefits.

For this group, the earnings limit is considerably higher than the one that applies to those who are still below full retirement age throughout the year. The SSA set the threshold at $65,160 for 2026.

The $65,160 figure applies only to earnings obtained before the month in which the person reaches full retirement age. Once that moment arrives, the rules change.

What happens if a person exceeds $65,160

If a worker reaches full retirement age in 2026 and exceeds the established limit during the months before reaching it, the SSA may withhold part of their benefits.

The rule establishes that $1 in benefits is deducted for every $3 earned above $65,160, but only income corresponding to the period before the month in which full retirement age is reached is considered.

For example, a person who reaches full retirement age in August 2026 must consider earnings obtained between January and July. The SSA does not count earnings obtained after reaching the corresponding age in the same way.

This mechanism is part of the so-called retirement earnings test, which determines when the benefits of a person who continues working may be temporarily reduced.

What changes when full retirement age is reached

The main difference comes starting in the month when the beneficiary reaches their full retirement age.

From that moment on, the SSA indicates that work earnings no longer reduce Social Security benefits, regardless of how much money the person earns from working.

In addition, the Social Security Administration recalculates the benefit to take into account the months in which payments may have been reduced or withheld due to earnings above the limit.

What is the limit for those who have not yet reached full retirement age

The $65,160 figure does not apply to all workers who receive Social Security.

For a person who remains below full retirement age throughout 2026, the annual limit is much lower: $24,480. In that case, the SSA deducts $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above that amount.

The difference between the two limits makes it essential to know when full retirement age is reached.

The main limits established by the SSA for 2026

$24,480: annual limit for those who remain below full retirement age throughout 2026.

$65,160: limit applicable during the months before reaching full retirement age in 2026.

No earnings limit: from the month in which full retirement age is reached.

What income the SSA considers

To apply these rules, the Social Security Administration does not take into account any type of income.

The SSA mainly considers wages earned from work and net earnings of self-employed workers. It may also count items such as bonuses, commissions, and vacation pay.

By contrast, certain income does not form part of this calculation, including pensions, annuities, investment income and interest, as well as some government or military retirement benefits.