The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States confirmed an important change to its retirement calculation system with the addition of a new digital tool that changes the way future beneficiaries will be able to estimate their payments.

The change was announced as part of a national update to the my Social Security platform, used by thousands of citizens to complete procedures and check benefits.

Social Security changed: what the new system for calculating retirement looks like, which has begun to be implemented

The main new feature is a completely redesigned retirement calculator that will make it possible to compare up to three different estimates at the same time.

According to the federal agency, the new tool includes visual graphics and a clearer interface so users can easily understand how much they could receive under different retirement scenarios.

The official improvements include:

Simultaneous comparison of multiple retirement estimates

New color bar chart

Simplified navigation within the system

Unified design with the SSA.gov portal

According to the report, the goal is to make financial planning easier for those who have not yet started collecting retirement benefits.

They modified the Social Security calculator: what will change for new beneficiaries

With this update, people who use the my Social Security online account will be able to access personalized projections about their benefits more easily.

The platform will continue to offer functions such as:

Check retirement estimates

Review spouse benefits

Verify claim status

Change direct deposit information

Download benefit letters

Update address and personal information

How to access the new Social Security calculator

Users can log in through the official my Social Security platform and use the new retirement calculator directly from their personal accounts.