Families with children in the United States who meet certain income requirements and who have not yet filed their tax return will be able to access the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and its refundable portion, the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

For tax year 2025, the credit can reach 2,200 dollars for each qualifying child, while the portion that is deposited into bank accounts reaches 1,700 dollars per child.

In the case of families that have not yet filed their 2025 tax return, they have a maximum of 3 years to claim the money from this credit. For example, those who have 4 eligible children could receive up to 6,800 dollars in hand.

When a child is considered eligible for this IRS credit

For a child to be considered eligible, they must meet a series of conditions related to their age, relationship, residence, and tax status.

The main requirements are:

Be under 17 years old at the end of the tax year

Be a son, daughter, stepchild, brother, sister, half-brother, or half-sister, or certain descendants of these people

They have not provided more than half of their own support during the year

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half of the year

Be claimed as a dependent on the tax return

Do not file a joint return, except for certain exceptions related to tax refunds

Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or resident alien

It is important to note that both the taxpayer and each chosen child must have a valid Social Security number.

How the credit that the IRS deposits into bank accounts works

The CTC can reach up to 2,200 dollars for each eligible child, and within this benefit, the ACTC can reach up to 1,700 dollars per child, although this will be subject to income and tax circumstances.

Those parents with annual incomes of 200,000 dollars or 400,000 dollars in the case of married couples filing a joint return will receive the full amount. Above these limits, in either case, the credit is partial.