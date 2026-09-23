The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains that noncitizens who receive Retirement, Survivors, or Disability Insurance benefits could see their payments suspended if they move abroad.

Noncitizens may receive Social Security benefits if they meet the eligibility requirements.

What happens to my payments if I’m not a U.S. citizen and I’m moving abroad?

The United States Government has a rigid payment system regarding the conditions that all beneficiaries must meet to receive their checks. When it comes to noncitizens, one rule is very clear: Generally, noncitizens cannot continue receiving payments after their sixth calendar month outside the United States.

“However, you might qualify for an exception, which could allow you to receive benefits without visiting the United States. If an exception does not apply, you must be physically and lawfully present in the United States for a full calendar month to begin receiving benefits,” the official website states.

When does the SSA system stop my payments?

According to SSA, the agency will not start counting the calendar months of absence until you have been outside the United States for 30 days in a row.

If you return to the United States for any part of a day before 30 days have passed since you left, we stop counting days absent. “For example, if you left the U.S. on January 15, we stop counting your absence if you return for any part of one day before the end of the day on February 14″, they explain.

Payments will stop beginning the month after the sixth calendar month in a row that you are outside the United States. This means you must return to the United States on or before the first day of the sixth calendar month to complete the required 30-day stay.

Noncitizens may receive Social Security benefits if they meet the eligibility requirements.

“If we stopped your benefits, you must return and remain lawfully present for the entire calendar month to start receiving benefits again. A full calendar month visit means you are physically present for every hour of every day of any month of the year”, SSA official website claims.

If you are a noncitizen leaving the U.S., you must complete this form

If you are living in the United States as a noncitizen receiving federal benefits such as Social Security payments and you plan to move abroad for at least 30 days in a row, you must complete Form SSA-21, Supplement to Claim of Person Outside the United States.