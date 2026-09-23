The U.S. government provides different federal benefit programs for people who are retired, have a qualifying disability, or have limited income and resources. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security are two of these programs, but they have different eligibility requirements and serve different purposes.

Although these are different types of benefits, some people may be eligible for both. A separate application may be filed for each program so that eligibility can be determined.

SSA vs. SSI: What are the most important differences

The Social Security payments are linked to the amount of Social Security taxes a person paid during their working years. These benefits may be paid to a beneficiary and certain members of their family if they are “insured”.

Unlike Social Security benefits, SSI is not based on a person’s work history or that of a family member. The program is intended for people who have limited income and resources and are 65 or older, blind, or have a qualifying disability.

SSI is funded through general funds from the U.S. Treasury rather than Social Security taxes collected through FICA or SECA. The Social Security Administration (SSA) administers both programs, but their funding and eligibility requirements are different.

To qualify for SSI, applicants must also meet certain citizenship or immigration requirements and generally live in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands . They also cannot be outside the United States for a full calendar month or for 30 or more consecutive days.

Unlike Social Security benefits, SSI is not based on a person’s work history or that of a family member.

In addition, SSI recipients may qualify for other forms of assistance. In most states, they may also receive Medicaid, while some states provide a supplemental payment to certain SSI recipients. Some beneficiaries may also qualify for food assistance.

Who can qualify for SSI?

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), adults and children may qualify for SSI if they meet the program’s income, resource, and age or disability requirements. Applicants must generally meet all of the following conditions: