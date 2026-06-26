The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has several options for tax credits and deductions for all taxpayers who comply with their tax obligations and the conditions of each program.

One of the most sought after is the Earned Income Tax Credit, which targets low- or moderate-income workers and families.

How does the Earned Income Tax Credit work?

The EITC has amounts that vary depending on the number of children the taxpayer has:

No children: USD 649.

With 1 child: USD 4,328.

With 2 children: USD 7,152.

With 3 or more children: USD 8,046.

Who can access the Earned Income Tax Credit?

Those who meet these requirements can access this credit:

Have income from work .

Have a valid Social Security number .

Meet the income limits established by the IRS .

Do not file certain foreign income forms.

Why can your Earned Income Tax Credit claim be rejected?

The IRS may reject any EITC claim when the taxpayer has made any of these mistakes: