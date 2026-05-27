En esta noticia
In the United States, tax noncompliance has a clear breaking point. When the process reaches its final stage, ignoring a notice can lead to direct action against the taxpayer’s money and assets.
The final notice that absolutely no one should ignore regarding their taxes
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy, a document that details:
- The total amount owed
- The IRS’s intention to seize assets
- Information about the taxpayer’s rights
It is the last opportunity before actions are taken against accounts and assets.
Everyone must respond to or resolve this notice within this period of time
From the moment the notice is received, the taxpayer has 30 days to:
- Pay the debt
- Request a payment plan
- File a formal appeal
This period is decisive for stopping the process.
IRS seizes the bank accounts and assets of everyone who delayed this procedure
If the taxpayer does not act within the deadline:
- The IRS can proceed with levies on assets
- Bank accounts can be frozen
- Funds and wages can be withheld