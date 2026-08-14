White vinegar is one of the most widely used products in homes because of its versatility and low cost. More and more people are adding it to their cleaning habits because of the multiple uses it can have around the house.

Spraying vinegar around the toilet is a practice that can help keep this area cleaner and reduce the appearance of bad odors.

Why they recommend spraying vinegar around the toilet and what its benefits are

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps loosen dirt residue and neutralize some odors , which is why many people use it as a complement to regular bathroom cleaning.

According to home cleaning specialists, this simple trick can offer several advantages:

Helps reduce bad odors that build up around the toilet.

Helps prevent the buildup of stains caused by moisture.

Makes cleaning easier in one of the areas where the most dirt can accumulate.

Complements bathroom hygiene between one deep cleaning and the next.

How to properly apply vinegar to clean the toilet base

The procedure is simple and does not require additional products. Before starting, it is recommended to remove any visible dirt from the surface.

Then, simply spray white vinegar around the toilet base and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes .

After that, you can wipe it with a damp cloth or a soft brush to remove the residue and finish cleaning as usual.

The mistake you should avoid when using this homemade cleaning trick

Although vinegar is an ingredient widely used for home cleaning, specialists remind us that it should never be mixed with bleach (chlorine) or with other chemical products.

This combination can generate gases that are dangerous to health , so the most advisable thing is to use each product separately and keep the area well ventilated.

Why this vinegar trick became so popular in homes

Beyond being affordable and easy to find, white vinegar became a practical alternative for those looking to keep the bathroom in better condition without resorting to specific products for each surface.

Although it does not replace deep disinfection, it can be a good complement to daily cleaning and help keep the toilet free of odors and surface dirt.