The Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF) has reported that the bidding process linked to segments 13 and 14, which covers the Saltillo-Santa Catarina stretch, drew interest from several consortia that submitted significant proposals; however, none of them managed to match the offer submitted by the tycoon’s companies.

The tender for the construction of part of the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train has been awarded to Carlos Slim.

According to the available data, Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción achieved the highest score, securing the execution of a project that is essential for connectivity, as well as representing an investment of more than 31 billion Mexican pesos.

This is Carlos Slim’s ambitious plan

It is worth noting that Mexico’s Tax Administration Service will play an essential role in this initiative, as it will serve as the government entity responsible for ensuring that the companies comply with their tax obligations.

With work having begun on September 30, according to data provided by the ARTF, the railway project will be 111 kilometers long and will have a completion period of 960 calendar days.

This is an essential process in validating the contract, as it is the official way to ensure transparency in an area where tenders are often subject to public scrutiny.

Carlos Slim makes history in infrastructure

Other companies with extensive experience in major projects also took part in the tender awarded to Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción, including Comsa, responsible for the rehabilitation of Metro Line 12, as well as ICA, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones, AZVI, and OHL.

However, none of them matched the score obtained by the consortium led by Carlos Slim.

This victory consolidates his status as one of the most influential businessmen in infrastructure in the Aztec territory. The project is part of the plan to reactivate passenger trains in Mexico, which includes key projects aimed at modernizing mobility and strengthening connectivity throughout the region.