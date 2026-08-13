The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States confirmed a change to speed up the processing of applications for certain disability benefits.

The change is aimed specifically at people with serious medical conditions that are part of the Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list.

This measure was announced on August 11 and adds 14 new medical conditions to the mechanism for identifying applications that require a faster review.

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The CAL list works as a fast-track processing system. At the moment an applicant files for disability benefits, the SSA reviews their medical records to verify whether their condition appears among the illnesses covered by this program.

If there is a match, the application can be identified to move forward more quickly than if it were a standard application. This list has now been expanded.

The agency also indicated in its statement that, in certain cases, it can obtain medical records electronically to reduce processing times.

What are the new medical conditions added by SSA

The update adds the following conditions to the list

Adenylosuccinate lyase deficiency, neonatal form and type 1

Aicardi syndrome

Baraitser-Winter syndrome

Beare-Stevenson cutis gyrata

Bohring-Opitz syndrome

CASK-related disorders

Hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma

Lafora disease

Malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy (MMPSI)

OPHN1 syndrome

Primary cardiac sarcoma

Primary intracranial malignant melanoma

Uveal melanoma with metastasis

Warburg microcephaly syndrome

With the new additions, the list reaches 314 medical conditions.

How to check the list and apply for benefits

The SSA keeps the complete list of medical conditions published and offers information on how to start a disability benefits application.

Interested people can consult the official information from the agency to learn the step-by-step procedure.