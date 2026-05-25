A new state regulation in Virginia has confirmed a significant change to the driver’s license, officially implementing a digital version that can already be used at airports, state offices, and various police checkpoints.

The new Mobile ID digital identification is introduced, a modern alternative that complements the traditional physical document.

The initiative promoted by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has made it possible to download and activate the digital license through mobile devices.

Close the driver’s license process in the state of Virginia

The new version of the driver’s license is called Virginia Mobile ID and gives residents the ability to carry their driver’s license or ID card digitally on their mobile phones.

This digital credential is already accepted at checkpoints of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at various airports across the country, as well as at DMV offices and certain authorized businesses.

Although it does not completely replace the physical license, the Mobile ID acts as a valid official credential for identity verification at compatible locations.

The authorities reported that drivers must carry their physical license while driving, since not all officers or jurisdictions are prepared to accept the digital version.

How to apply for the new digital license in the state of Virginia

To obtain the Mobile ID, drivers must follow the steps below at the Virginia DMV:

First, you must have a driver’s license or valid state identification issued by the DMV.

Second, download the official “ Virginia Mobile ID ” app from the app store corresponding to the mobile device’s operating system.

Then, identity verification will be carried out through a digital process that includes biometric authentication and validation of personal data.

Once the process is successfully completed, the digital license will be stored on the device and can be used in authorized places, such as airports and state offices.

The procedure is voluntary and carries no additional cost beyond the traditional license.

How to proceed with license renewal and what the current mandatory procedures are

Renewal of the physical license continues in accordance with the procedures established by the DMV and can be done online, by mail, or in person, depending on the driver’s eligibility.

However, it is not enough to renew the conventional license, since the digital procedure must also be completed to obtain the Mobile ID.

The authorities recommend checking that the license meets current federal identification requirements before renewing it, especially if it is expected to be used for domestic air travel at airports