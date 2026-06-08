The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to carry out collection actions when taxpayers have unresolved obligations for extended periods.

In certain circumstances, in the absence of a response to prior notices, the agency may increase its contact methods, which may include in-person visits to address the outstanding debt.

The IRS will make home visits to those who have delayed this tax-related process.

The essential procedure that taxpayers must follow is:

Submit their tax return within the established deadlines

Make or arrange payment of any amount owed to the IRS

If a person does not file their return or maintains tax debts for an extended period, the matter may proceed within the IRS collection system.

Does the IRS have legal authority to make home visits?

Yes, in certain circumstances, the IRS can send agents to carry out actions related to tax debts. These visits may have purposes such as:

Deliver official notices .

Confirm information about the taxpayer.

Handle the collection of taxes owed.

However, most initial IRS contacts are carried out by postal mail. In-person visits generally occur when the taxpayer does not respond to several prior notices.