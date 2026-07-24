En esta noticia The most watched on Paramount+ in the United States

Thanks to online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu, people from different parts of the world have access to a wide selection of films and series.

Because of this great variety of productions to enjoy during leisure hours, many people often take a long time deciding what to watch. To avoid that, Paramount+ offers the list of the ten most watched series by the American audience in July.

The most watched on Paramount+ in the United States

1_ Criminal Minds Criminal Minds (Criminal Minds) is a crime drama series. It premiered on September 22, 2005 on the American network CBS. It tells the work of the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, a team of specialists from different areas of criminology that carries out profiles and psychological and criminological studies of criminals to help with their capture.

2_ South Park South Park is an American animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Comedy Central. Intended for an adult audience, it stands out for using black humor to parody society, current events, and American culture, through absurd plots and situations experienced by its four protagonists—Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny—boys who live in the fictional Colorado town called South Park.

3_ Navy: Criminal Investigation NCIS tells the work of a group of federal agents from the Major Case Response Team of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. They sometimes handle terrorism investigations, since NCIS is responsible for looking into possible attacks when they have some connection to the Navy. Its headquarters is at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. The team is often assigned high-profile cases, such as the death of the presidential advisor on nuclear missiles, a bomb alert on a Navy warship, the death of a celebrity during a reality show on a United States Marine Corps base, as well as terrorist threats and kidnappings. However, they can receive any kind of criminal case as long as it is linked to the Marine Corps or the Navy.

4_ Everybody Loves Raymond Ray Barone, a well-known sports columnist, lives on Long Island with his wife Debra, his twelve-year-old daughter Ally, and his twins Geoffrey and Michael. His parents, Frank and Marie, who are very nosy, live across the street and spend almost all their time at their son's house.

8_ The Chi A current, relevant, and singular story about the coming of age of a young African American man, in which the simple act of growing up can mean the difference between life and death.