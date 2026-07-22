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In the world of home remedies, mixing baking soda with rosemary is one of the most economical and practical alternatives to incorporate into your routine.
Its main function is to neutralize odors, complement cleaning tasks, and provide a natural fragrance to different spaces.
Mix baking soda and rosemary: why it is recommended
Baking soda is known for its ability to absorb odors and help remove stubborn surfaces, making it one of the most chosen items within home cleaning routines.
Rosemary, for its part, stands out for having an intense and fresh aroma, which, when combined with baking soda, allows you to create a mixture to scent spaces naturally.
What the baking soda and rosemary mixture is used for
One of the main uses of this combination is to deodorize different spaces and be placed in small containers in
- Kitchens
- Bathrooms
- Closets
- Shoe racks
- Laundry rooms
- Spaces where odors tend to build up
While baking soda helps absorb bad odors in the environment, rosemary provides a feeling of freshness thanks to its natural aroma.
How to prepare this mixture
- Place sprigs of rosemary dry or fresh in a container
- Add a few tablespoons of baking soda
- Mix both ingredients to taste