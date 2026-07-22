In the world of home remedies, mixing baking soda with rosemary is one of the most economical and practical alternatives to incorporate into your routine.

Its main function is to neutralize odors, complement cleaning tasks, and provide a natural fragrance to different spaces.

Mix baking soda and rosemary: why it is recommended

Baking soda is known for its ability to absorb odors and help remove stubborn surfaces, making it one of the most chosen items within home cleaning routines.

Rosemary, for its part, stands out for having an intense and fresh aroma, which, when combined with baking soda, allows you to create a mixture to scent spaces naturally.

What the baking soda and rosemary mixture is used for

One of the main uses of this combination is to deodorize different spaces and be placed in small containers in

Kitchens

Bathrooms

Closets

Shoe racks

Laundry rooms

Spaces where odors tend to build up

While baking soda helps absorb bad odors in the environment, rosemary provides a feeling of freshness thanks to its natural aroma.

How to prepare this mixture

Place sprigs of rosemary dry or fresh in a container

Add a few tablespoons of baking soda

Mix both ingredients to taste

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not combine it with other chemical products.