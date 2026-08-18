The United States government confirmed a fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail for immigrants who do not submit the G-325R Form . The penalty applies to foreigners aged 14 or older who remain in the country for 30 days or more without having registered.

The requirement stems from section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and is enforced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The agency strengthened foreigner registration checks as part of its current immigration policy.

Who must submit Form G-325R?

Foreigners aged 14 or older who did not register or provide their fingerprints when applying for a U.S. visa must complete the procedure. It also applies to those who remain in the country for 30 days or more without having met that requirement.

Parents or legal guardians of children under 14 must handle the registration on behalf of the children . In addition, any foreigner who is already registered must register again within 30 days after turning 14.

Who is required to register

In general terms, the registration obligation applies to the following cases:

Foreigners aged 14 or older who did not register when applying for a visa

People who stay in the U.S. for 30 days or more without prior registration

Minors who turn 14 while in the country

Parents or legal guardians who must register children under 14

What happens if Form G-325R is not submitted?

Those who fail to comply with the registration requirement face criminal and civil penalties. The fine can reach $5,000, with a sentence of up to six months in jail, according to USCIS.