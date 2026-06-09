En esta noticia

In the United States, tax noncompliance has a clear breaking point. When the process reaches its final stage, ignoring a notice can lead to direct action on the taxpayer’s money and assets.

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The final notice that absolutely no one can ignore

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy, a document that details:

  • The total amount owed
  • The IRS’s intention to seize assets
  • Information about the taxpayer’s rights

It is the last resort before actions are taken against accounts and assets.

When the process reaches its final stage, ignoring a notice can lead to direct action on the taxpayer’s money and assets. Image: Shutterstock.

Everyone must comply with this payment within this time

From the receipt of the notice, the taxpayer has 30 days to:

  • Pay the debt
  • Request a payment plan
  • File a formal appeal

This period is decisive for stopping the process.

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IRS seizes the bank accounts and assets of everyone who delayed this payment

If the taxpayer does not act within the deadline:

  • The IRS can proceed with levies on property
  • Bank accounts may be frozen
  • Funds and wages may be withheld

The process automatically moves to enforcement.