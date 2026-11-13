The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps its official 2026 payment schedule posted on its website, listing month by month what day each retiree and beneficiary is due to be paid.

According to the schedule, the next November payment will go to people born between the 11th and 20th of the month, who will receive their money on Wednesday, Nov. 18, barring a few exceptions.

How SSA schedules payments and when people born between the 11th and 20th get paid

The agency sets payment dates based on each beneficiary’s date of birth.

In a month without disruptions, such as holidays or dates that fall on a weekend, benefits for everyone born between the 1st and 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of the month, benefits for those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and benefits for those born between the 21st and 31st are sent on the fourth Wednesday.

For people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the scheduled payment date is the first of the month.

What exceptions to the third Wednesday does SSA allow?

Although each benefit has its own payment date, people who receive SSI in addition to Social Security benefits will get the Social Security portion on the third day of the month.

The same payment date, the 3rd of the month, is assigned to people who have received benefits from the agency since before May 1997.

What happens if there is a weekend or holiday?

In those cases, the benefit is always moved up to the first available business day, even if that means issuing two payments in the same month.

That is what will happen, for example, in December for SSI recipients, since Jan. 1 is a holiday for New Year’s Day.

How long to wait before reporting a missing payment

Officials say to wait at least three additional mailing days before filing a claim. Once that period has passed, it is necessary to contact SSA.

2027 COLA: How much the increase will be for beneficiaries

The agency’s official statement published on Oct. 14 of this year said 2027 payments will include a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), affecting both SSA beneficiaries and SSI recipients.

“You must create your my Social Security online account and sign up for paperless notifications before Nov. 18 to view your COLA notice online,” it says.