The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed on its official website in which cases its agents can show up directly at taxpayers’ homes to verify compliance with their tax obligations.

This is a formal procedure that is part of the collection process when there are debts or irregularities, and it can move forward even if the person does not respond to prior contacts.

When the IRS can go to your home

According to the agency, before making a visit, the taxpayer receives prior notices.

The process includes:

Sending of Letter 725-B

Phone calls to schedule an appointment

Repeated notices in case of no response

However, if the taxpayer does not respond promptly, the IRS can move forward and carry out the home visit anyway.

What agents do during the visit

The officials who show up are IRS civilian employees who are directly involved in the collection process.

During the visit:

They inform the taxpayer about their tax situation

They explain rights and possible legal consequences

They review outstanding debts or returns

If there are amounts owed, the taxpayer can:

Pay the agent on the spot

Choose to make the payment online

What happens if the agent arrives without notice

The IRS also considers a key situation: if an agent shows up without clear prior notice, the taxpayer has the right to verify their identity.

For that, the agency has an official employee validation tool that allows you to confirm whether the person visiting actually works for the agency.

What to keep in mind