A group of Democratic senators introduced a bill to deliver checks of up to $2,400 to American families as reimbursement for the cost of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which were declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The initiative, called Tariff Refunds for Working Families Act, would channel the $166 billion collected from those levies into direct payments to low- and middle-income households.

The bill was introduced by Senator Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) along with other lawmakers from the party. The measure comes after the Supreme Court ruling that struck down a substantial part of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs for being unconstitutional and is part of the Democratic strategy ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Who would receive checks of up to $2,400?

The refund amount varies according to the type of tax return and the household income level.

Not all taxpayers would receive the same amount: the maximum payment of $2,400 corresponds to a family of four —two adults filing jointly and two dependent children— whose combined income does not exceed $180,000 per year.

Amounts by type of taxpayer

Joint return (income below $180,000): $1,200

Head of household (income below $120,000): $600

Individual return (income below $90,000): $600

For each dependent child: an additional $600

What must happen for these payments to take effect?

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee, where it must be debated and approved before moving toward a floor vote. Since it is a Democratic initiative in a Republican-majority Congress, its approval faces significant obstacles.

If the law is approved, the IRS would be the agency responsible for processing and distributing the payments. The bill also explicitly prohibits the checks from including the president’s name —a measure aimed directly at Trump, who signed the COVID-19 stimulus checks with his name.