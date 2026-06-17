Bank of America will close all of its branches in the United States this Friday, June 19, for the observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday in effect since 2021. The measure also includes other national banking institutions such as Wells Fargo and Citibank.

The closure is due to the official federal holiday calendar and not to a particular decision by the bank. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and grants a paid day off to millions of workers across the country.

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What happens with Bank of America branches on June 19?

Bank of America physical branches will not open to the public on Friday, June 19. In-person service for transactions, deposits, or inquiries will be suspended for the holiday.

It is recommended to check the specific hours with the local branch, since some exceptions may vary depending on the city. Digital channels and online banking will continue operating normally that day.

What other services close or keep operating that day?

The United States Postal Service will also close its offices and will not make regular mail deliveries on June 19. The exception is Priority Mail Express, which operates 365 days a year.

UPS and FedEx will maintain their usual pickup and delivery operations during the holiday. Stores of both companies will operate with normal service, although it is advisable to confirm the hours at each location.