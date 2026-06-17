Walmart confirmed the temporary closure of several of its stores in the United States for four weeks starting in July. The measure is part of a remodeling plan that the chain is carrying out this year, and that affects 650 locations in different states.

The renovations aim to modernize the shopping experience and are being carried out under an accelerated format. According to the company, this scheme makes it possible to complete in four weeks a process that would normally take six months.

Which Walmart stores are going to close?

Walmart confirmed the closure of three specific stores: one in Hinesville, Georgia; another in Indianapolis, Indiana; and a third in Stillwater, Oklahoma. All three will begin the process on July 6.

These closures are part of a broader plan by the chain, which aims to renovate more than 650 locations this year across the country.

Services available during the closure

In Hinesville (Georgia): the fuel station and pharmacy remain open.

In Indianapolis (Indiana): only the pharmacy remains operational.

In Stillwater (Oklahoma): the pharmacy and fuel station continue operating.

Why is Walmart closing its stores, and what is changing?

A Walmart spokesperson explained that the goal of the remodeling is to improve convenience and the shopping experience for customers. The work includes improvements in lighting, signage, furniture, and wider aisles.

The process also includes improvements in the pharmacy areas and in the online grocery shopping system. Store teams will work with specialized staff to speed up the reopening.