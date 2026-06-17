The federal holiday calendar includes a total of 11 holidays on its schedule, during which different routine activities come to a halt to commemorate anniversaries of national and international significance.

In that sense, this Friday, June 19, the United States commemorates Juneteenth, a date on which most educational institutions close their doors to provide a space for reflection.

Although by that date, many school districts will already be in the recess separating the 2026 school year from the 2027 school year, this day still appears as "no activity" in educational calendars, indicating that no activities can be scheduled for summer school, students still in session, or teachers.

What is commemorated this Friday, June 19, in the United States

This holiday, which will be the first to fall on a Friday of all those celebrated so far, is known as Juneteenth or Liberation Day, dedicated to commemorating the end of slavery.

According to USA.gov, this day is dedicated to learning more about the history of the African American community in the United States.

“Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” it is stated.

Other institutions that close their doors this Friday, June 19

During federal holidays, banks, various businesses, and government offices close their doors and pause in-person operations.

However, ATMs and online apps remain available for routine transactions.

Other federal holidays scheduled for 2026

According to the calendar, for 2026, there are still